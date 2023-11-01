WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County’s attorney Ben Eisner began his role as the interim county manager on Wednesday.

Eisner was named interim county manager by the Martin County Board of Commissioners after former County Manager James Bennett resigned back in September. Bennett’s last day was October 31.

Eisner took over the role amid all the controversy happening over the past few months in Martin County. Eisner described Wednesday as productive. He said he wants to work with county officials to make sure they get back on the right track after a hard few months.

“My goal and my process is to help staff bridge the gap from the outgoing manager to the incoming manager, however long that may take,” Eisner adds.

He also said with his new title he wants to continue building a good relationship with not only the board and staff but the people of Martin County.

Eisner has been the county’s attorney since March 2022. While Eisner will act as the interim county manager, he will continue his role as the county’s attorney until a new county manager is found.