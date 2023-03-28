WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Martin County officials are taking more steps to turn the Rosenwald Law School in Hamilton into a river center and museum.

Martin County Commissioners approved a $550,000 community development block grant that’s going towards the project.

“It actually makes it possible for the dream to come true. because without that additional $500,000, we’d still be trying to raise that money and it would be an indefinite time before we could accomplish the vision that we have for the whole, not just that property but for the entire area,” said Mayor of Bear Grass Charlotte Griffin.

There’s no specific time frame for when the project will be complete, however, construction is set to begin this summer. Click here for more information on the project and the Roanoke River Partners.