WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Although the Martin County commissioners met again in closed session on Thursday, there was more transparency about what they were meeting about.

The commissioners are finally talking about hiring a new county manager after James Bennett resigned from the position in September. Thursday’s meeting was to go over the candidates right now. While it was a closed session, people who live in Martin County are hopeful that a change in personnel will bring more transparency.

“They’re going to be discussing hiring a new county manager, which as long as they’re transparent and open, I think is a good thing,” said Martin County resident Paul Roberson.

People living in Martin County have said there have been multiple closed-door sessions on issues that should have public input. Roberson is one of those individuals who would like to see less closed-door meetings.

“I’d like to see less closed-door sessions. There of course are legitimate reasons to go in a closed session, but in the past, the chair has taken advantage of closed sessions and used them to his advantage for things that were open-session matters,” Roberson said. “So the people of Martin County are questioning any closed session now.”

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Ronnie Smith said the session was only closed so they could review candidates to fill the county manager position. County Attorney Ben Eisner is filling in as interim county manager right now. Smith said they look forward to bringing in someone who will make the voices of the county feel heard and address the concerns brought on by the county.

Neither Smith or Eisner wanted to be on camera for WNCT.

“I’d like to see transparency, someone who realizes that they answer to the citizens and that they are very transparent and that they work for the citizens of Martin County,” Roberson said.

The next commissioners meeting is set for December 13. It is scheduled to be a public meeting. Some people are also planning to hold a demonstration outside the courthouse before the meeting in hopes personnel changes bring transparency.