Martin County courthouse reopens after potentially COVID-19 positive individual enters Wednesday morning

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A potentially COVID-19 positive individual entered a Martin County courthouse Wednesday morning.

Martin County consulted with the appropriate public health officials and said they are taking appropriate cleaning precautions.

Officials said, “We have talked with the appropriate public health officials concerning the contact tracing for this individual. The individual has been cleared by the agency performing the contract tracing. We always want to take every situation seriously and make sure we are taking appropriate actions.”

The area the individual was in has been thoroughly cleaned.

The courthouse has reopened at 10:30 a.m.

