Martin County Deputies search for suspect wanted for multiple vehicle break-ins

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.
According to officials, there have been an increase in vehicle break-ins recently.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to conviction of this suspect (pictured right). If you have any information regarding the individual, please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 789-4500 or Crime Stoppers.
Officials urge people to help protect themselves from becoming a victim of a vehicle break-ins. The following preventative measures are encouraged:
- Make sure your vehicle doors are locked
- Remove any and all valuables from the vehicle when you arrive home
- Do not leave keys inside your vehicle
- If you observe any strange activity or suspicious persons, immediately call and report the activity to law enforcement