Martin County Deputies search for suspect wanted for multiple vehicle break-ins

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

According to officials, there have been an increase in vehicle break-ins recently.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to conviction of this suspect (pictured right). If you have any information regarding the individual, please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 789-4500 or Crime Stoppers.

Officials urge people to help protect themselves from becoming a victim of a vehicle break-ins. The following preventative measures are encouraged: