MARTIN COUNTY, N.C (WNCT) – After three decades the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are still trying to solve a case where a man was hit by a train and died.

On July 8, 1991, Douglas Arthur Wagg, Jr. was struck by a train on the railroad tracks near Wildcat Road and Belcher Road. Wagg lived in the Jamesville area at the time of his death.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, during the last few months, new information has been developed and new leads are being investigated.

If anyone has any information related to Douglas Arthur Wagg, Jr., or his activities leading up to the night of his death, they are asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500.