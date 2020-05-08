Martin County facilities to re-open May 11 with limited access

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin County will open its offices to the public with limited access beginning May 11.

On Friday, the Martin County Board of Commissioners held a Special Called Meeting to discuss re-opening the Martin County offices on a limited basis.

The Board of Commissioners voted 3 to 2 to re-open the Martin County offices on a limited basis, effective May 11 at 8:00 a.m.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office will control access at the entry doors of the Martin County Governmental Center to ensure proper social distancing and to assist citizens in reaching their destination.

“We will have orange cones in the Courtyard and Department of Social Services entrance spaced 6 feet apart for your convenience and safety as you enter the Courthouse,” said Sheriff Tim

Manning. “There will be a limited number of people that will be allowed inside each office area.

Please be patient and follow the guidelines, as we are trying to keep you as safe as possible.”

MTW District Health Director Wes Gray urges caution as facilities re-open.

“As North Carolina begins to ease stay-at-home restrictions, it is important to maintain current social distancing practices as much as possible and to continue following important hygiene guidelines, including handwashing, not touching your face or mouth, and covering your cough or sneeze,” said Gray. It is also important to stay at home if you feel sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Please contact your provider if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath. It is also important to wear a facemask in public if social distancing measures are hard to maintain. As we move to reopen, it will be more important than ever to take these necessary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Since March 26, most Martin County facilities have been open to the public by appointment only, and the Martin County Senior Centers have been completely closed to the public.

Since March 27, the Martin County License Plate Agency has been open for dealers only.

The Martin County Landfill and Martin County Airport have remained open and will continue to be open to the public.

The Martin County License Plate Agency will also be open to the public, effective May 11, but the state has not announced when the Martin County Driver’s License Office will re-open.

Martin County Senior Centers will remain closed to the public at this time, but the Meals on Wheels program will continue, as it has for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most NC District and Superior Court cases are to be postponed until at least June 1 in response to COVID-19.

The Martin County Clerk of Superior Court office will be open.

For specific questions about individual cases, visit www.nccourts.gov or call the Martin County Clerk of Superior Court at 252-809-5100.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to conduct county business online, by phone, by mail, and through drop boxes.

Taxes may be paid online at www.martincountyncgov.com or by mail.

Water payments can be paid via mail or through a drop box located in the parking lot of the Martin County Governmental Center near the flagpoles.

Completed Department of Social Services (DSS) applications may be placed in the drop box located near the entry door (near the “Social Services” sign) at 305 E. Main Street, at the back of the governmental center/courthouse.

Many common NCDMV services, such as driver license renewal and vehicle registration renewal can be performed any time and any place by visiting https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv.