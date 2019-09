Martin County’s new 911 dispatch center is officially open, after the county held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.



The facility includes new technology and equipment like upgraded computers, radios, consoles, tower, and a new phone system.

This new facility will be the county’s primary 911 dispatch center.

it will also serve as back up for surrounding counties such as Bertie and Pasquotank.

The $5.1 million center is funded through a grant by the North Carolina 911 Board.