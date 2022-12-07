MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County held its Special Olympics games at South Creek Elementary School on Wednesday.

More than 40 volunteers came to the school to teach students about sportsmanship and teamwork.

“This is my favorite thing to do that I’m involved with in our community because they’re excited when they accomplish things,” event coordinator Regina Smith said. “How they cheer for each other, it’s just amazing. They have the morale boost for each other.”

Organizers say there will be another chance for kids to participate, as they are looking to hold another event in the spring.