WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement in Martin County are working on an incident where officials said a person wanted for attempted murder was barricaded inside a home.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a Facebook post his office “is assisting the Williamston Police Department with an incident regarding a suspect barricaded inside a residence.” He reported a large presence of deputies and police officers around the location, which the Williamston Police Department said was being withheld due to safety concerns.

A media release from the Williamston Police Department states the incident revolves around an attempted murder investigation that happened on April 1. In that case, officials responded at around 6 p.m. to 630 W. Church St. in reference to a shooting. They found Delonta Jamaal Williams, 25, with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to Martin General Hospital and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.