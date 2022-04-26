WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bringing awareness to children who are abused and neglected was the message on Tuesday by community leaders in Martin County.

If you see something, say something. That was the message for the child abuse prevention ceremony at the courthouse in Williamston.

“There’s an old proverb that says, it takes a village to raise a child,” said Angela Ellis, director of Martin County Social Services and Transit.

Leaders and members of the community gathered in order to learn and educate one another on how they can support victims of child abuse. During the ceremony, a bell rang and the names were read aloud of 28 children from North Carolina who died from abuse and neglect.

Ellis said many factors are contributing to increasing cases.

“From mental health services, financial services, food insecurities, so those are contributing factors to abuse and or neglect,” Ellisa said. “So yes, there’s always a concern that we’re seeing this more and more.”

Ellis added stopping these cases takes everyone’s help from the community to state and federal leaders, saying one day she hopes to not have to report abuse against children. She also said these cases not only impact families but it also hits welfare workers hard, too.

“It doesn’t get easier, as the time goes by. as long as I’ve been working with the child welfare, with child abuse cases, it does not get any easier,” said Quintina Little, a social worker supervisor for child welfare. “You go home, sometimes you take this work home with you.”

Ellis said families can always reach out to the Martin County Department of Social Services for questions or concerns. She also said the department is in the process of planning more community events pertaining to child abuse.