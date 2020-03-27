Martin County License Plate Agency closed to public

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin County License Plate Agency is closed to the public and will be open to dealers by appointment only.

County Manager David Bone said, “Martin County has strived to maintain services in the License Plate Agency (LPA), but this operational adjustment was made necessary by the current standard of limiting gatherings to no more than ten persons.”

The Martin County Driver’s License Office remains closed, but many common NCDMV services, such as driver license renewal and vehicle registration renewal can be performed any time and any place on a computer or mobile device via https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv.

Public access to the Martin County offices and facilities continues to be restricted to appointments only, with limited exceptions.

Staff will continue to report to work on their regular schedules and will be available to serve the public by phone and email from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Public access to all County offices (except for the Sheriff’s Office) will be available by appointment only.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (entrance at the rear of the Governmental Center / Courthouse) will remain open to the public at this time.

This policy will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and remain in effect at least through April 3.

Court facilities will continue to be available on an as-needed basis through the Sheriff’s Office entrance.

Most NC District and Superior Court cases are to be postponed at least 30 days in response to COVID-19.

For specific questions about individual cases, visit www.nccourts.gov or call the Martin County Clerk of Superior Court at 252-809-5100.

The Martin County Senior Centers are closed.

The Martin County Landfill and Martin County Airport remain open to the public.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to conduct county business online, by phone, by mail and through drop boxes as much as possible.

New email addresses for departments have been created to ensure good communication and continuity of service:

Department EMAIL ADDRESS Phone Number Adult & Aging Services agingservices@martincountyncgov.com (252) 792-1027 DSS socialservices@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4400 Elections vote@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4317 Emergency Management em@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4530 Finance financeoffice@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4330 Inspections inspections@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4310 Manager’s Office manager@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4300 Register of Deeds deeds@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4320 Sheriff’s Office sheriff@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4500 Tax Assessor taxassesor@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4350 Tax Collector taxcollector@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4360 Transit Transit@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4390 Water water@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4345 Veterans Veterans@martincountyncgov.com (252) 789-4398

For Cooperative Extension and Soil & Water Conservation contact:

Cooperative Extension (252) 789-4370 Soil & Water Conservation (252) 792-4350, ext.3

Taxes may be paid online at www.martincountyncgov.com or by mail.

Water payments can be paid via mail or through a drop box located in the parking lot of the Martin County Governmental Center near the flagpoles.

A new drop box has been installed for the Department of Social Services (DSS).

Completed applications for programs may be placed in the new drop box located near the entry door (near the “Social Services” sign) at 305 E. Main Street, at the back of the governmental center/courthouse.