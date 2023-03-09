WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County Manager U. James Bennett sent out a press release Thursday morning about the county’s efforts to “find ways to ensure local healthcare continues to remain accessible.”

The one-page flyer is entitled “Keeping care in Martin County for generations to come.” The flyer states that “Martin General Hospital, which is operated by Quorum under a lease with specific service obligations that expire in 2028, is not immune to the market challenges facing rural hospitals.”

The flyer also explains that the Martin County Board of Commissioners hired Ascendient, “a nationally recognized healthcare strategy and feasibility consultant, to examine healthcare in the community and find ways to ensure local healthcare continues to remain accessible.”

