MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County deputies are searching for a teenager who went missing this afternoon.

Hannah Grace Willoughby was last seen in the area of Henry Mizelle Road in the Bear Grass community around 3:30 p.m.

Bear Grass Fire/Rescue and a helicopter from NCSHP are assisting in the search.

Willoughby is 15 years old, approximately 5’6″, and weighs 135 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, or know where she could be, contact Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555.