Martin County receives grant award to assist residents recover from impacts from COVID-19 pandemic

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin County has been awarded $900,000 in grant funds to provide utilities payment and rent assistance to qualifying citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 25, the state announced a new grant program for local governments.

NC Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) grant program is designed to help local governments and communities respond to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Martin County applied for the grant in September and received notice of a CDBG-CV grant award of $900,000 on October 16.

Initially, the State will provide approximately $28.5 million in funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support North Carolina’s COVID-19 response efforts.

This allocation was authorized by the federal CARES Act of 2020, Public Law 116-136.

The primary objective of the County proposal is to provide up to 6 months of emergency utility payments to prevent service disconnection of electricity, water, sewer, gas, internet, and telephone services.

A second objective is to provide up to 6 months’ emergency rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction and homelessness.

The Choanoke Area Development Association, or CADA, will be a vital partner in Martin County’s CDBG-CV program.

Once the grant agreement is received and executed, Martin County will contract with an experienced CDBG Grant Administrator consultant, which will provide technical assistance to CADA for the income verification requirements.

Assistance payments and number of households assisted are contingent upon:

Eligibility determination from NC Commerce

Income verification of each household

Verification of no duplication of benefits

A cap will be established for each household in order to provide assistance to as many households as possible, with more assistance intended for very low- and low- income households than moderate-income households.