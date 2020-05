HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCT) High Point University will honor its Class of 2020 seniors during a virtual Commencement ceremony that will take place on Saturday, May 9, at 9 a.m. and can be accessed here.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times, but that cannot stop us from honoring our seniors for their hard work and dedication over the last four years,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “While it won’t be the same as HPU’s traditional Commencement ceremony on Roberts Lawn, we are here for our seniors and will honor them during this special time.”