WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After County Manager James Bennett’s resignation last week, residents want Commissioner Chair Ronnie Smith to follow Bennett’s departure.

“Ronnie Smith has lost the people’s trust in his actions,” said Paul Roberson, a Martin County citizen who has been vocal about the county’s leadership. “He’s the only one who could’ve signed for the raises. None of the other commissioners knew anything about it other than him. So he had to have approved those raises for the County Manager.”

A petition calling for Smith’s resignation is making its way around the county. It was created by one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Smith and Commissioners Dempsey Bond and Emily Biggs. People are making it known why they’re signing it.

“I signed the petition because I’ve personally met with Ronnie Smith by myself,” Princess Wilson said. “I talked to him and asked him about certain things, so I feel that his job should be taken from him.”

The petition now has more than 700 signatures. The goal is to get 1,000.

“Us as citizens deserve honesty,” said Sean Wilson, a Martin County resident.

“We need justice just like anybody else would,” added Justin Gurganus, another resident.

People showed up at the meeting, carrying signs showing messages of disappointment for their county leadership.

It was announced that the search for a new county manager had started.

“We need new people, we need new managers, we need new politicians running and we need to start correcting what’s been going wrong here,” said Shane Scalpi, a Martin County business owner.

“We need somebody that’s gonna be honest and has integrity to do the right thing,” Wilson added.

Starting Friday, the county’s human resource department will start contacting the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. According to human resources, a new county manager will probably be picked by the end of the month.