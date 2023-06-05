WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County School board voted Monday night to merge athletics at its middle and high schools.

In a post to the Martin County Schools website, Public Information Officer Sarah Hodges Stalls said the board voted to “unify athletic programs to expand opportunities for all students.” That means Riverside and South Creek will take athletes at the middle school and high school levels to form one athletic program. The move will go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

Asim McGill, former Riverside High School athletic director, will serve as the district athletic director. He is currently the MCS director of Student Involvement.

The proposal was brought to the board Monday night by new Martin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle White. The school board voted unanimously to approve the proposal after her presentation.

“This move is to ensure all students have equal access to athletics,” White said in the media release. “Geography should never be a factor in access to opportunities for our students. For years, students in the South Creek district have not had consistent opportunities in athletics. Joining forces will allow every student the opportunity to take part in every sport offered.”

The media release states the teams will play as Martin, wearing black and silver/gray. The black is taken from South Creek’s current colors, and the silver/gray is from Riverside. The school’s mascot will be determined at a later date.

Martin’s mascot and final colors will be determined later with input from district stakeholders.