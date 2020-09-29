Martin County Schools transitions back to in-person learning October 12

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin County Board of Education voted on Wednesday, September 23 to begin to move students back into schools for in-person learning.

K-5 students will go to school on their regular schedule and will attend school 5 days per week.

Students in K-5 will begin going back to school on October 12 with proper health screening protocols, appropriate social distancing, and wearing of masks for all students and staff.

Martin County Schools will continue to offer full-time virtual remote learning for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the regular classroom.

County officials said, “Please know that once a parent makes the decision for their child to remain on virtual remote learning, they will remain on virtual remote learning for the remainder of that semester. Switching back and forth will not be allowed.”

Students in grades 6-12 will return back to school on October 19 under the state guidelines of plan B.

Plan B requires that the student population be reduced by 50% and that students may

only attend school 4 days of the week.

Martin County students will be divided into 2 groups and will be assigned to attend 2 days per week in person and the remainder of their week will consist of virtual remote learning.

Students in grades 6-12 will begin in-person learning with proper health screening protocols, appropriate social distancing, and wearing of masks for all students and staff.

Schools will inform students of their days to attend school in the near future.