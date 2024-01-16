WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol assisted in delivering a baby last Sunday.

The sheriff’s office reported that deputies were dispatched at 8:11 a.m. to an area of US Hwy. 64 and Tar Landing Road for a woman in labor. Deputy Clay Jannise and Deputy Cole Murphy along with Trooper Skye Stone found the female in active labor.

Murphy controlled traffic while Stone and Jannise assisted with the delivery. After delivery, Stone and Jannise immediately began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, on the baby. Jamesville EMS arrived and took over care for the mother and child. They were transported to ECU Health Washington for further medical treatment.