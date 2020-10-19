Martin County teacher selected for new N.C. Space Grant Ambassadors Program

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina groups want to see more students learning about space-related science, technology, engineering, and math.

A grant program through NC State University is launching a brand-new effort to expand STEM instruction.

One of the 15 teachers selected is right here in the East.

Martin County school teacher Cliff Hudson is part of the North Carolina Space Education Ambassadors Program.

He will have the chance to work with NASA educators for training, collaboration, and workshops.

The chosen ambassadors will then share NASA science technology tools and techniques with other North Carolina teachers and students.

“Nothing is more interesting and more exciting than the thought of going to the moon or going to mars or exploring space. Kids get really excited about that. This is the crux of our effort to try and get this education, this information, these techniques, out to everybody across the state, whether they’re in a big city or in a small town,” says Lee Cannon with N.C. Space Grant.

Cliff Hudson was not available for an interview but says he’s, “excited about bringing engaging and relevant content back to our teachers and students.”

The hope for this program is to expand stem education in North Carolina, preparing the next generation for careers of the future.

You can learn more at the N.C. Space Grant website, here.