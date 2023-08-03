WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin General Hospital is filing for bankruptcy and has closed, suspending operations effective immediately, the hospital said in a media release on Thursday.

The release states the hospital has lost $30 million since 2016 and $13 million in 2022. The hospital also cites “financial challenges related to declining population and utilization trends that were outlined in the county’s Feasibility Study.”

It also says, according to a study, “nearly 80% of Martin County residents are seeking care from health care providers other than Martin General. And as has been reported many times, utilization has declined by nearly 42%, and as the county’s population is shrinking (about 12% since 2010).”

Quorum owns and operated Martin General and had a lease agreement that ran through 2028. Back in March, Martin County Manager U. James Bennett sent out a press release about the county’s efforts to “find ways to ensure local healthcare continues to remain accessible.” The one-page flyer, “Keeping care in Martin County for generations to come,” stated at the time that “Martin General Hospital, which is operated by Quorum under a lease with specific service obligations that expire in 2028, is not immune to the market challenges facing rural hospitals.”

The hospital press release lists other places where people can go to seek health care:

Roanoke Clinics

Martin Family Medicine

Roanoke Orthopedics

Roanoke Specialty Services

Williamson Heart & Vascular and Roanoke Surgical

It also listed local clinics that will stay open and move to new offices at 232 Green Street in Williamston:

Williamson Heart & Vascular

Roanoke Specialty Services

Roanoke Surgical

Click here to read the full press release from Martin General Hospital.