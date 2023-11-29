WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with healthcare consulting firm Ascendient said patients of the former Martin General Hospital can now get digital copies of their healthcare records.

In addition to concerns about where to find healthcare or emergency care after the hospital closed on August 3, was obtaining patient medical records. Ascendient has been providing weekly updates to those who signed up for information after the hospital closed.

Officials said in an email notice on Wednesday that, as of Tuesday (November 28), “There is a new electronic records provider in control of all electronic health records from Martin General Hospital called Sharecare. To retrieve your electronic medical records, please follow these instructions:

“If you are a patient seeking your medical records for yourself, for another healthcare provider, or for a third party that is not a healthcare provider, or if you are not a patient or patient’s personal representative, please complete this form, print and send the signed form via email or fax to: MartinGeneralHospital@sharecare.com or 858-244-3523. A scan or screenshot picture of the signed form is acceptable.”

Ascendient also announced NC Attorney General Josh Stein “has filed an objection to the bankruptcy trustee’s plan to remove and destroy the paper patient records currently located at Martin General Hospital.

“The objection includes a concern that the correct procedures for informing patients about their ability to retrieve their paper records before destruction might not be followed. The Delaware bankruptcy court will likely hold a hearing on the trustee’s motion and the attorney general’s objection to determine the issues.’

Residents who want paper medical records are asked to continue to contact Don Beskrone, the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee, at 302-504-3708 or DBeskrone@ashbygeddes.com.