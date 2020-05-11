Martin General Hospital resume services previously restricted due to COVID-19

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin General Hospital has resumed services that had previously been restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reactivation started Monday, May 11, in accordance with the North Carolina Department of Health guidelines.

“Like so many hospitals across the country, we have focused our services on the pandemic while managing the financial pressures associated with pausing elective procedures,” said John Jacobson, Martin General’s Interim CEO. “But unlike hospitals in more populated regions, we have treated very few COVID-19 cases and look forward to resuming our full range of essential services.”

The hospital’s reactivation plan includes resuming all outpatient and surgical procedures.

To meet state guidelines and requirements on personal protective equipment supply, infection control, and support services, pre-op COVID testing will be required for all procedures that require a staff member to enter the airway.

Visitors are not allowed in the hospital at this time.

Anyone accompanying a patient to the hospital will be required to wait in their car for updates.

“The hospital has always had stringent infection control protocols in place and we’ve enhanced those precautions in light of COVID-19,” said Hayley Taffer, Martin General’s CNO. “It’s important that we get back to taking care of community members who are waiting to take care of sometimes painful conditions. We’re ready to safely welcome patients for those postponed surgeries.”

Martin General remains committed to protecting the safety of patients, employees, and

visitors.

A universal masking policy meaning everyone entering the facility must be

wearing a face mask was implemented on May 4.

Positive patients or those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and awaiting test results are

isolated in separate care areas from non-Covid-19 positive patients.

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed are still encouraged to contact their health care provider before coming to the hospital.

“We understand how a global pandemic of this nature raises concerns and fear in people,”

said Taffer. “We want our community to be assured we continue to be vigilant in our

implementation of infection prevention protocols and are here to care for you in a safe

environment. Please do not hesitate to seek care.”