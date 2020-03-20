Martin General Hospital to prohibit all visitors starting Friday at 5 p.m.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) In response to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Martin General Hospital is prohibiting all visitors as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients and patients in end-of-life care.

For those patients only, one healthy adult visitor will be allowed in the hospital after an on-site screening.

Other precautions include:

The hospital front entrance will be closed on weekends until further notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital should enter through the Emergency Department.

No outpatient procedures or labs will be performed after 5 p.m. or on weekends until further notice.

The cafeteria is closed to the public until further notice.

No clinical students are allowed to work in the hospital until further notice.

The volunteer program is suspended until further notice.

All community events, including Our Healthy Circle activities, are canceled through April 30.

“Our doctors and infection prevention leaders are following the evolving guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Hayley Taffer, CNO of Martin General Hospital. “We thank everyone for their cooperation and commitment to keep our patients, staff, visitors, and neighbors safe.”