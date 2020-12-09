Martin General limiting visitation due to COVID-19 concerns

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin General Hospital has updated its visitor restrictions due to the rising number of coronavirus cases locally and across the state.

Martin County has shifted on the statewide map provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from a yellow to an orange county (substantial community spread). Because of the increase in cases, the hospital has laid out the following guidelines for visitors:

One healthy adult (18+) visitor per patient on inpatient units.

Once you leave the patient’s room, you will not be allowed to reenter that day.

Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One healthy adult (18+) visitor will be allowed in Emergency Department rooms at the discretion of the ED staff.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID+ patients or those patients awaiting COVID test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well. You can call the nurse’s desk to inquire about virtual visits.

Visitors must stop by the front desk before going to a patient room.

All visitors will be asked screening questions.

Masks are mandatory when inside the hospital.

Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care.

Hospital officials said the front entrance will remain closed after 5 p.m. and on weekends until further notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times can enter through the Emergency Department.