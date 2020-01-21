Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston receives large donation from Spirit AeroSystems

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Mary’s Kitchen is a non-profit organization in Kinston feeding the hungry.

Spirit AeroSystems is donating $20,000 so they can continue to provide meals to more than one hundred people every day.

The company designs and builds components for both commercial and defense customers.

John Beilman is the Director of tooling facilities for Kinston Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

He explains, “Part of Spirit being in North Carolina, it’s really about being a good corporate citizen so we like to take care of local charitable organizations, it’s very important to us.”

Mary’s Kitchen has been dishing out meals to people in need since the 1980s.

Community support for the organization has grown over the years.

“We’ve been able to do a better job of planning our meals and making sure we had enough food. we’ve been able to grow and with the community support, growing in not only numbers but also our menus and what we’re able to provide,” says P.C. Bowick, a board member at Mary’s Kitchen.

Organizers say that work is especially important now as temperatures drop, the need for help often grows.

Nita Bullard is a ten-year volunteer with the organization.

She has a message for others who want to help, “Keep contributing if you will because it is a very special place for a very special group of people and we have to have contributions in order to keep it going,” Bullard says.

Mary’s Kitchen is always looking for volunteers.

They’re open seven days a week and volunteers work on assigned days from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm.

If you would like to get involved with Mary’s Kitchen you can contact the director Jim Godfrey at 252-523-6146 or email at maryskitchen@stmaryskinston.com.