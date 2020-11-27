Mask mandate and eager shoppers

A shopper walks by a store, Monday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Fla. After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s new mask mandate begins at the start of when people traditionally start their holiday shopping. However, this year many people chose shopping online over in person because of the pandemic. For those still out looking for black Friday deals…masks are legally required.

“A lot of the stores are still open…having black Friday deals and food specials things like that, which would encourage more people to go out as opposed to shopping online,” said Carolina East Medical Center nurse Jennifer Sheldon.

Health experts here in Eastern North Carolina continue encouraging everyone to wear their masks over the holidays. Currently, more than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, with a quarter million deaths. Here in North Carolina, nearly 1,800 people are hospitalized with the virus…overwhelming hospitals.

It’s these numbers that have health experts and state officials making such strides to encourage and enforce people to wear a mask…wash your hands…and stay distanced from others.

“If you’re sick stay home. Wash your hands, that’s a pretty easy one. Take care of your family members, and try to make right choices for yourself. If you’re immuno-compromised and feel you shouldn’t be out maybe try to find other ways to get groceries or do your shopping,” said Sheldon.