Massachusetts man arrested in connection with New Bern bank robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery reported in New Bern on Friday.

Around 12:34 p.m., an employee of First Flight Federal Credit Union at 3127 M L King Jr. Boulevard called 911 reporting the bank had been robbed.

The employee reported that a black male entered the location, demanded money, and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A perimeter was established and a photograph of the suspect from surveillance video was distributed to officers and on social media.

During a canvas of the nearby area, a citizen reported that the suspect may have entered the Spring Hill Suites on Hotel Drive.

While investigating the lead, it was determined that the suspect was inside one of the hotel rooms.

The department’s Special Response Team was activated and negotiated with the suspect until he exited the room where he was taken into custody without incident.

The room was searched and cash from the robbery was recovered.

The suspect is identified as Nasir J. Ahmad, 21 of Randolph, Massachusetts.

Ahmad has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and sent to the Craven County Jail with a $3.5 million bond.