Maury Correctional Offender dies in assault, officials say

(WNCT) Officials said that an offender at Maury Correctional Institution died Friday morning from injuries sustained in a fight with another offender.

23-year-old Andre A. Young-Johnson was struck with a homemade weapon in a housing unit around 8:30 a.m., officials said.

Staff responded and provided medical attention.

Local law enforcement was notified.

EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at 9:01 a.m.

Young-Johnson, was a close-custody offender housed in the regular population.

He was serving a 25-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.

YOung-Johnson was admitted to prison on March 31, 2018, after he was convicted in Mecklenburg County.

The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The death is also under internal investigation.