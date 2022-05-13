GREENVILLE, N.C. — May is National Foster Care Month.

Since 1988, it’s become a time to recognize what we can all do to enhance the lives of children in foster care.

Sammy and Desta Hudson are foster parents to 12-year-old Maria. It’s a situation that might not be possible without the assistance they get from the Methodist Home for Children.

“There are ways to help even if you don’t have a child in your home to participate,” Sammy Hudson said. “There’s a lot of financial need the Methodist Home incurs everyday in training foster parents to do what they do. And so there’s a place for everybody to be a part.”

The Hudsons will be the guest speakers at next Thursday’s “First Chance for White Pants” event, a benefit for the Methodist Home for Children.