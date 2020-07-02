Mayor Connelly holds “State of The City” address

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mayor P.J. Connelly posted his “State of The City” address to facebook, outlining the $403 million dollar spending plan approved by The City Council in June.

The plan includes updates to Greenville’s ECU Millennial Campus, Uptown, and West side. Connelly says the city is working to the best of their ability to overcome COVID-19’s impact, which saw an $8 million dollar hit in revenues.

“We have great things going on here in Greenville, North Carolina. I’m honored to be apart of it,” said Connelly.

Also included in the plan is replacing Greenville’s 48-year old community pool, and upgrades to The Eppes Recreation Center.

“Our city is still on a great trajectory. There is a lot of positive energy in Greenville. Our growth and prosperity are evident in every new construction or detour,” said Connelly.