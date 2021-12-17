Mayor Don Hardy spreads holiday cheer with food drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy hosted a food drive event at Grainger Stadium.

The food drive was a collaborative effort, partnering with United Health Care and other organizations and volunteers. Cars lined up at 10 a.m. waiting for food to be given out. This allows the community to have something to put on the table, especially during this time of year.

“It’s really really important because folks count on this especially during this time as we try to continue to navigate through COVID 19 pandemic and the holiday season,” Hardy said. “Thanksgiving just passed, Christmas is in the way and New Year approaching fast so it’s good to be able to close out to the end of the year with being able to give back to our community.”

Even though the event Friday morning wasn’t the first time he’s done a food drive, he said it is still just as important for him and the community.