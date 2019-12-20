Mayor Dontario Hardy appointed to serve on NLC Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee

WASHINGTON (WNCT) Mayor Dontario Hardy has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee.

The committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, municipal fire policy, juvenile justice, disaster preparedness, and relief, homeland security, domestic terrorism, court systems, and gun control.

As a committee member, Mayor Hardy will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Joe Buscaino, councilmember of Los Angeles, California, and president of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Mayor Don Hardy join NLC’s Public Safety and Crime Prevention committee on behalf of his residents. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns, and villages.”