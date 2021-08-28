Mayor of Pink Hill in Lenoir County passes away

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The mayor of Pink Hill, a small town located in Lenoir County, has passed away.

Carol S. Sykes died Friday at N.C. Heart and Vascular Hospital in Raleigh, according to her obituary. She was 79. She served for nearly 50 years as the town’s clerk, commissioner and mayor.

In the obituary, it mentions Sykes as “Pink Hill’s biggest advocate and loudest cheerleader. People may have disagreed with some of her decisions, but no one can argue that she did what she thought was best for the citizens of Pink Hill.

“Carol had a servant’s heart as evidenced by her involvement in numerous civic groups and volunteer activities including: Boys and Girls Club, United Way, Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce, LCC Foundation, American Red Cross, LMH Volunteers and Rotary to name a few. Carol was a lifetime member of Pink Hill Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities.”

The Town of Pink Hill’s website said she began her service in 1972 as town clerk. She later became a town commissioner and had been mayor for the past 10 years.

A memorial service for her will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at 105 Bill Sutton Road in Pink Hill. The obituary asks that to encourage social distancing, people should bring a lawn or beach chair.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to her death with this Facebook post:

“We are saddened by the loss of The Honorable Carol Sykes, Mayor of the Town of Pink Hill. She was a dedicated community servant, volunteer, mother, grandmother and friend to so many including Sheriff Ingram and the law enforcement in Lenoir County. We thank you for your many years of community service and friendship to all of us at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. We offer our condolences and prayers to her family, friends and community.”