Mayor P.J. Connelly discusses opening up Greenville’s economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly says he’s proud of the work local officials and health experts are doing to stop the spread of COVID19.

There are discussions on reopening the economy, but the process is being slowed down.

The governor is extending the statewide “stay-home” order until May 8th and the mayor is closely monitoring the situation.

Connelly believes working with local health experts is key when talking about reopening.

“I think it’s important that we understand the whole complexity of the issue and understand that we don’t want to go backwards based off of some of the measures that have been taken so far to be able to stop the spread of the virus throughout our community,” says Mayor Connelly.

Mayor Connelly wants people to hang in there as things move forward.