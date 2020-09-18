Mayor Sammy Phillips issues statement on passing of Joseph Traumer, multiple winner of Veteran of the Year awards

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor Sammy Phillips has issued a statement on the passing of Joseph Traumer, a champion of veterans and persons with disabilities.

Traumer passed on September 12.

Mayor Phillips issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Joseph Traumer. Our sincere condolences to his family and all those who served with him as a fellow Marine, or who came to know him as an advocate for persons with disabilities and veterans.

Joseph Taumer was named an outstanding veteran of the year more than a dozen times. It includes his service to such organizations as the DAV Chapter 16, AMVETS Post 225, National Order of the Trench Rats Dugout 483, Loyal Order of the Green Garter, and the Onslow County Council of Veteran Organizations.

In nominations to this span of time since 1998, the organizations cited miles of travel and hours of dedication to causes such as ensuring children of deployed military had a special Christmas to ensuring deployed service members had videos and music available to them.

In 2010, he was president of the Onslow County Council of Veteran Organizations, which has served to help coordinate and promote veteran interest in our community.

He was also chairman of the Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities in 2011. This is a committee dedicated to advocating and coordinating for those who have disabilities. He was a member of this organization since September 2006 and then after it transitioned to the Onslow Commission for Persons with Disabilities in 2012.

Joseph Taumer was an early supporter of the Jacksonville USO, an active member of the VFW, and many other organizations.

This dedicated former active duty Marine was an active fundraiser and advocate for the Corpsman Memorial Foundation. He wanted to ensure the service of this special group was remembered in his community. A memorial is currently being cast for placement in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

He was passionate about his fellow veterans and his community. His passing leaves a void for his friends, neighbors and those with whom he came to know.

Our thoughts now are with his friends. We want others to help support them in this time of mourning. He was a patriot. His legacy will be one of support and dedication to country and community.“