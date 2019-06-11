Maysville calls special session after man-made chemical found in town’s well water

The Town of Maysville will hold a special session on Thursday at 7 p.m. after man-made chemicals were found in the town’s water system and the closing of its well and the switch to Jones County Water for the town.

Officials said that high levels of PFAS were detected.

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), routinely called “forever chemicals,” are a group of man-made chemicals that do not break down.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Agency for Toxic Substance and Disease Registry (ATSDR):

“PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1950s. They have been used in nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, some cosmetics, some firefighting foams, and products that resist grease, water, and oil.”

On Monday, based upon the test results, Maysville has shuttered its well and switched to Jones County Water out of an abundance of caution.

PFAS are a family of non-regulated man-made chemicals that had not been previously tested for in the Maysville municipal well.

The water produced from the Maysville well still maintains full compliance with all current Federal and State regulations for drinking water, but the presence of PFAS is of concern.

The Town, while it’s well is shut down, will be working with experts from all levels of government to identify the best solutions available to identify the potential source of PFAS and the best way to filter PFAS from our water.

The Town has also been working with its legislators in seeking funding to remediate the PFAS levels immediately.

“We have consulted with water experts within the state to make sure we are doing the right thing for our community,” stated Town Manager Schumata Brown.

The Town will continue to work with experts in the field to identify the best course of action for the town to correct problems associated with the well, Brown explained.

Brown hopes to have the experts at the Special Session this next Thursday to outline what steps the Town should take next.

Brown further explained that PFAS is considered a non-regulated substance and that the testing by PFAST was the first time the Town has had its raw water tested for these “forever chemicals.”

“We do test our finished water, after it’s been treated, regularly,” Brown explained.