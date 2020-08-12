Maysville closes town park after ignored restrictions

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Maysville is closing one of its facilities after seeing people fail to social distance.

The town’s board of commissioners voted 3-2 to close Frost Park on Foy Ave and Hwy 58.

The decision comes after park goers not adhering to the six foot rules or mask mandate.

The town manager says at this time there aren’t enough resources to keep the park constantly disinfected and cleaned.

This is the second time the park closes after Governor Cooper first forced recreation areas to close at the beginning of the pandemic.

There is no word yet on when Frost Park will reopen.