MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Maysville Fire and EMS is conducting a live-fire training this Saturday in the town near Main Street.

They say this gives first responders a real-life experience so they can be better prepared. The last time they had an opportunity to train like this was two years ago.

They’ll start setting up around 5 p.m. on Saturday. They expect to be at the scene for a couple of hours.

“It’s not often that we get this opportunity to give our members the chance to get LOFAR training, you know, before there’s an emergency to prepare them of what to expect with the heat, the smoke, you know, and, and explain the dangers to them and what to look for while they’re in a structure fire inside,” said Michael Jordan, chief of Maysville Fire and EMS.

People who live near where the training is taking place can expect some smoke and more trucks in the area.

