MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man has been arrested and charged in several break-ins that have happened since July in the town.

Leroy Junior Locklear, 53, of Belgrade Swansboro Road in Maysville, was arrested on July 14 and charged with two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, one count of Felony Larceny, one count of Larceny of a Firearm, one count of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and one count of Misdemeanor Larceny. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Deputies received reports of three separate victims having their homes or vehicles broken into. Surveillance video was captured and provided to detectives in all incidences, with Locklear identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information about this may contact Detective D. Watkins at 910-989-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.