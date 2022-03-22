MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville police officer who was involved in a single-vehicle crash during a chase Monday night is recovering after being released from Vidant Medical Center Tuesday morning.

Maysville Town Manager Schumata Brown said in an email that Austin Goulder, 25, was in pursuit of a vehicle that tried to get away during a safety checkpoint Monday night. Goulder’s cruiser was heavily damaged in the crash, which happened around 11:30 p.m.

Goulder was extracted from the vehicle around 2 a.m. and East Care flew him to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. He was released Tuesday morning. Hwy. 58, where the crash happened, was closed for about three hours during the recovery.

Goulder has been a Maysville police officer since June 25, 2021, Brown said in the email.

Brown said Maysville Fire, Rescue and EMS, along with several other local volunteer departments, responded to the crash site. Pollocksville, Pumpkin Center and West Carteret were on scene along with the State Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff and deputies and the Jones County Emergency Manager.

“The vehicle was in chest-deep water, which complicated the extraction from the cruiser. It was a team effort from everyone,” said Maysville Fire Chief Michael Jordan. “We all train together, so working together last night went smoothly. “We had four sets of extraction equipment all working together.

“When I first saw the vehicle, I thought the worst, and when I jumped down in the water and cut away the airbags and saw Austin, I was relieved to talk to him.”

“This morning, when I found out from the hospital that he was coming home today, I was thankful that his injuries were as minor as they ended up being, Brown said.

Brown said she and Maysville Chief of Police Carl Baugus were attending NC Rural Center’s Rural Summit in Raleigh at the time of the accident and quickly headed to Greenville to be with Goulder.

“We arrived at Vidant before the East Care flight arrived,” Baugus said. “He’s like family to me. Our department is family.”

“We are thankful that Austin wasn’t seriously injured and is going home,” said Maysville Mayor Wayne Sayland. “I just ask that we all keep Austin and his family in our prayers.”