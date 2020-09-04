MCAS Cherry Point breaks ground on F-35 maintenance hangar

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is entering into a new generation of military aviation. Commanders are breaking ground on a new facility to support the corps’ stealth fighter.

It’s a seven-year project that entails a maintenance hub for the F-35 aircraft. The 145,000 square foot facility will accommodate two F-35 squadrons that support 32 of the stealth jets.

That building will be the first of three F-35 aircraft maintenance hangars at Cherry Point. Commanders say it will be the biggest joint strike fighter base.

“It’s great for cherry point, certainly great for the local community as well for the marine corps. We have a tremendous team here,” said Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer at MCAS Cherry Point.

The project will also make improvements to airfield security, and other aviation training facilities that include one, housing simulators to train F-35 pilots.

The Pentagon is spending more than $1 billion over the next seven years to build facilities to support six F-35 fighter squadrons.

The hangar is expected to be done and operational in 2023.