MCAS Cherry Point confirms 1st positive COVID-19 test

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point confirmed the first positive COVID-19 test result on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Monday, March 30.

Health officials said, the patient was quarantined at home after returning from travel outside of the state, became symptomatic and was tested at the clinic.

The individual has been at home in isolation since being tested and NHCCP officials determined that the transmission is travel related.

MCAS officials says, “MCAS Cherry Point and NHCCP are committed to protecting the health of our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with federal, state and local health agencies and to preserve the wellness of our service members, civilian employees and families.”