MCAS Cherry Point Tax Center utilizes non-traditional methods to assist patrons with tax needs during pandemic

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Tax Center has remained open (by appointment only) to assist service members, retirees and their families with all types of tax filing services free of charge.

The tax center is one of the first Marine Corps tax offices to implement remote, at-home services.

Remote services utilize an encrypted file-sharing website and live video conferencing to achieve the same level of personal attention and quality as a traditional office environment without the need to leave home.

Every Marine working at the tax center has received an official advanced and military Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) certification from the Internal Revenue Service for tax filing services.

The tax center staff is equipped to handle the diverse situations and scenarios common to their recurring clientele.

Such examples include multi-state tax filing requirements, state tax income exemptions and exceptional rental situations.

For more information on the MCAS Cherry Point Tax Center, visit https://www.mcieast.marines.mil/Staff-Offices/Legal-Services-Support-Section-East/Legal-Services-Support-Team-Cherry-Point/Tax-Center/.