MCAS Cherry Point to honor healthcare professionals with flyover across ENC

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will honor healthcare professionals with a flyover across eastern North Carolina Thursday noon.

The flyover will specifically be over Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, CarolinaEast Medical Center, and Carteret Health Center.

The flyover showcases the continued support to those working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Residents will be able to observe the tribute from the safety of their own neighborhoods and are asked to practice safe social distancing guidelines.

