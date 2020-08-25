MCB Camp Lejeune newspaper, The Globe to publish its final issue September 3

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s newspaper, The Globe, the last printed newspaper in the Marine Corps, will publish its final issue on September 3, 2020.

The Globe’s first edition was published on Feb. 23, 1944 after Maj. Gen. Henry Louis Larsen, the commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, saw the need for a larger newspaper to replace The New River Pioneer.

The newspaper was published weekly for almost 77 years, amounting to approximately 3,800 editions.

The Globe has received two Thomas Jefferson Awards for journalistic excellence, three USMC Division of Public Affairs Awards, two USMC Combat Correspondents Association Merit Awards and was named “best newspaper in the Marine Corps” in 2004 and 2008.

Nat Fahy, director of Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune said “Discontinuing the 77-year-old Globe was an exceptionally tough decision, but doing so will allow us the flexibility to provide more timely news and information products to our audiences on social media and installation websites in the manner they want to receive it—on their mobile devices and computers. For the last several years, the Marine Corps writ large has moved away from printed publications and gone all-digital, so it really made sense. While it saddens me to finally bid farewell to The Globe, I am excited at the opportunity to devote our energies and talents to creating more visually exciting products that our mobile media audiences will enjoy.”

Bound editions of The Globe are maintained at the base library which is currently undergoing renovations.

Plans are in the works to provide a digitized and searchable database of The Globe accessible through the installation’s website.