MCCS Lejeune-New River closes 2 of its child development centers due to COVID-19 cases

(WNCT) MCCS Lejeune-New River has announced that its Courthouse Bay and Tarawa Terrace II Child Development Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 related cases.

Both centers will remain closed for three days, during which they will undergo protocol-dictated mitigation efforts, including intensive cleaning and sanitation, and contact tracing by Preventative Health.

Contract tracing in both centers has been completed, and all impacted individuals have been notified.

The children and caregivers who were close contacts of the positive individuals at both Child Development Centers will be excluded from the program for 14 days.

Children may return to care on July 14 if symptom-free.

Caregivers who were close contacts may return to work on July 14 if symptom-free.

Out of an abundance of caution, TT II CDC & CHB CDC will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, June 30 through July 2, for deep cleaning conducted by cleaning specialists.

The facilities will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on July 3.

The facilities will re-open on July 6 except for the affected classroom, which will remain closed for 14 days and will re-open on July 14.

Child care fees will be pro-rated for days of closure and for days children are excluded from care.

Officials are working with public health officials regarding appropriate mitigation strategies.