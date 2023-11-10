GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — McDonald’s is saying thanks to all the veterans and military members in Eastern North Carolina with a special breakfast deal on Saturday.

On Saturday, from 8 – 10 a.m., veterans and active-duty military can get a free breakfast combo with a hot coffee or soft drink at any McDonald’s location. They can show their military I.D. or be in uniform to get the deal.

The deal is valid for McDonald’s from the Triad, Triangle, Fayetteville, Wilmington and Eastern North Carolina areas. Some locations may not participate in the offer so check before ordering.