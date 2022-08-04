GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9.

Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va.

With this need to hire people, McDonald’s is hosting a Drive-Up Hiring Day, on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job seekers can visit restaurants to get an on-the-spot interview.

To learn more, visit McDonalds.com/careers.